FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson has extended the county mask mandate until February 27.
The county mandate was set to expire on Tuesday after being reinstated by Mayor Anderson in late October.
The declaration signed by Mayor Anderson says he made the decision after consultation with mayors of the various municipalities in Williamson County, the school superintendents for the two school districts within the county as well as physicians and members of the health care community.
The mayor determined it is appropriate to require cloth or other face coverings in certain circumstances in Williamson County to slow the spread of COVID-19, the declaration states.
Follow News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.