WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A Williamson County man is wanted on charges of child rape and sexual exploitation of a minor.
Spring Hill Police say the Williamson County Grand Jury indicted Brian "Dawson" Smith on multiple counts of rape of a child, especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, sexual exploitation of a minor and aggravated unlawful photography.
Smith is 6-feet tall and weighs about 170 pounds. He has blue eyes, strawberry blond hair and he also wears glasses.
Anyone who knows of his whereabouts is asked to submit an anonymous tip by clicking here or call their local law enforcement agency if anyone sees him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.