FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson announced Monday that county residents will be required wearing masks beginning Tuesday night.
Anderson signed the county-wide executive order after Gov. Bill Lee signed an order last week allowing individual counties to issue a mandate.
“After much consideration and after consultation with each of the mayors of the various municipalities in Williamson County, as well as the School Superintendents for the two school districts within the County, Mayor Rogers Anderson finds that there is a consensus that wearing a cloth or other face covering should be required in certain circumstances in Williamson County,” the county said in a news release. “Mayor Anderson recognizes that there are many varying opinions on this issue, but believes that asking Williamson Countians to wear a face covering in indoor public places, and in outdoor public places where distancing is not possible, is a necessary safety measure in order that our local businesses may remain open and our schools will be able to open in the fall. Allowing the current spike in cases to continue jeopardizes our businesses, government and court operations, schools, and way of life; and this simple measure can help to protect our citizens during this unprecedented time.”
Anderson’s order takes affect at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 3.
Lee's order gave mayors in 89 counties the authority to issue their own mask mandates.
Executive Order No. 54 says requiring or recommending wearing a face covering depends on the coronavirus in a particular community and that “local governments are therefore better positioned to make this decision based on the conditions in their communities.”
In Williamson Co. there are about 1,300 confirmed coronavirus cases. As officials prepare to make a decision, the county is still giving away free masks and providing testing at the Williamson County Ag Expo Park.
