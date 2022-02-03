PRIMM SPRINGS, TN. (WSMV) - The Williamson County Sheriff's Office has identified the deputy shot while attempting to conduct a traffic stop early Thursday morning.

The Williamson County Sheriffs Office said Deputy Chandler Rowe attempted to stop a car for expired tags on Old Pinewood and Daugherty-Capley roads. However, the Williamson County Sheriffs Office said the driver, who was later identified as 35-year-old Samuel Bennett, would not stop and thus, began a pursuit.

Bennett fired three shots from an AR-15 at Rowe during the pursuit, hitting him in the shoulder. Bennett wrecked his car a short distance.

The Williamson County Sheriffs Office said EMS took Rowe to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he is in stable condition, but he is expected to recover fully.

EMS took Bennett to the hospital for treatment for injuries, the Williamson County Sheriffs Office said. Once released from the hospital, law enforcement will book Bennett in the Williamson County Jail. Police said charges are pending against Bennett, who has a criminal history in Williamson County.

Samuel Ray Bennett Samuel Ray Bennett is accused of shooting a Williamson County deputy on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022.

Rowe, who has been with the Williamson County Sheriffs Office for seven years, is assigned to the Patrol Division. He is also a K-9 Deputy.