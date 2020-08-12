WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TENN. (WSMV) - The Williamson County Emergency Management Agency has published a new resource for those seeking information about COVID-19 that speak Spanish.
This resource page will include information about COVID-19 testing, free mask distribution sites, the Williamson County Declaration (face covering requirement), and links to pertinent COVID-19 health guidelines and recommendations.
WCEMA External Affairs Officer Hannah Bleam said:
Getting the right information to the right people at the right time is an incredibly large part of achieving community success during emergencies. We hope our community will share the links and resources on this page with those that need it. Every action makes a difference in getting this information to the right people.
The Williamson County Health Department (WCHD) also continues to provide free COVID-19 drive-through testing and mask distribution for the community at the Williamson County Agricultural Center, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Test results are being returned within 2-3 days; however, it can take longer when a high volume of testing is completed in the area. Those awaiting results will be alerted by a representative of the Tennessee Department of Health. Individuals are never asked to provide their social security number or financial data to receive their results.
These resources are accessible through the Williamson County Coronavirus update page.
A Spanish language video announcement can also be found on the Williamson County Television Youtube page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.