WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSMV) - The groups below are eligible to receive a booster six months after receiving their second dose of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine.
- 65 years and older
- Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings
- Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions
- Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings
Those who received the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine are advised to wait at least two months after their initial vaccine.
Anyone eligible can decide which booster dose to take.
Boosters are available Monday through Friday from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at the Williamson County Agriculture Center. Appointments are encouraged but not required.
To find a location that is offering the COVID-19 vaccine near you, go to Vaccines.gov - Find COVID-19 vaccine locations near you.
For more information on the CDC’s recommendation for booster shots, visit Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) | CDC.
