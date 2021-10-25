Virus Outbreak Boosters

FILE - This Dec. 23, 2020 file photo shows a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in the first round of staff vaccinations at a hospital in Denver. Federal regulators are expected to authorize the mixing and matching of COVID-19 booster shots this week in an effort to provide flexibility for those seeking to maintain protection against the coronavirus. The upcoming announcement by the Food and Drug Administration is likely to come along with authorization for boosters of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson shots. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSMV) - The groups below are eligible to receive a booster six months after receiving their second dose of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine.

Those who received the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine are advised to wait at least two months after their initial vaccine.

Anyone eligible can decide which booster dose to take. 

Boosters are available Monday through Friday from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at the Williamson County Agriculture Center. Appointments are encouraged but not required.   

To find a location that is offering the COVID-19 vaccine near you, go to Vaccines.gov - Find COVID-19 vaccine locations near you.

For more information on the CDC’s recommendation for booster shots, visit Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) | CDC

