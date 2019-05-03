NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Williamson County family received an early Mother's Day gift Friday to help extend the life of their little girl battling a critical illness.
5-year-old Celia Gibson suffers from a rare mitochondrial disease and needs intensive therapy in Boston.
Today the Josie Mazzo Children's Charities presented the Gibson family a check to help pay for their three-week stay, expenses not covered by insurance.
The 14th annual event at Graystone Golf Club in Dickson, hosted by Skanska, raised $50,000 to fund the charity’s mission: to support families, the Ronald McDonald House, Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital, and the United Mitochondrial Disease Foundation.
Mendy and Tony Mazzo founded the charity 12 years ago to honor their daughter, Josie. The 4-year-old lost her life to a rare mitochondrial disease on April 23, 2006.
The charity, which has raised nearly $500,000 to help local children since 2007, also donated 60 red wagons for children at Vanderbilt’s main campus and Williamson campus. Josie loved the wagon rides during her hospital stays.
For more information visit www.JosieMazzo.com.
