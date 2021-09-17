FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Two families in Williamson County are filing a lawsuit against the governor and the board of education.

In August, Gov. Bill Lee signed an executive order that would allow parents to opt-out of local school mask mandates.

The lawsuit addresses the mask opt-out and states the "voluntary opt-out pits child-against-child, endangering the lives of children with disabilities." The lawsuit also states the executive order "is denying local school districts the ability to provide these similarly children in the instant matter with the protections they need to attend school safely."

The Williamson County School board voted to extend the school district's universal mask requirement in August. However, the lawsuit states the school board has "placed the lives of medically vulnerable children who have disabilities under the ADA in danger."