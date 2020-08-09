WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Since the Williamson county fair isn’t happening in person this year, volunteers spent time brightening up retirement homes in the area.
More than 90 people used chalk to decorate parking lots at 10 facilities.
Many residents at Maristone Of Franklin watched from windows, but others decided to come out and participate. This includes resident Jane Labesh.
“People know we’re here and want to entertain us,” she said. “This is just very nice of y’all to take your Sunday and come.”
It’s been a hard year for retirement home residents. Many were stuck in their rooms for months. At Maristone, families still can only visit through windows and have to schedule times to come by.
“It’s so challenging, so challenging,” Sales Director Claudia Buchanan said. “And, depression is something that we can see and address here. But they need this medication to get over that.”
As volunteers drew rainbows, flowers, and words of encouragement, it was evident the event brought joy to the people who live at Maristone.
