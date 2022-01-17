WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TENN. (WSMV) - Williamson County, along with several other mid-state counties, were faced with several inches of snow and ice during Sunday's storm that moved through.
A lot of that snow that fell Sunday has now turned to ice, leaving a tricky commute for some in the areas that saw major snowfall.
Cars were seen either wrecked or abandoned on the sides of the roads as your made your way down interstates and side roads.
Now, the mid-state is expecting sunshine to come through and hopefully melt what ice and snow is left.
