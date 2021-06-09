WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Williamson County officials are working to restore its Emergency Communications non-emergency phone lines after they went down on Wednesday morning.
EMA crews say the cause of the outage is still under investigation.
Although the non-emergency lines are down, the 911 lines are still operational.
As officials investigate the downed lines, please use the following phone number for non-emergency calls: (615) 786-0140.
Non-emergency dispatch phone lines are down. Please use: 615-786-0140— Spring Hill Police (@SHPDTN) June 9, 2021
