WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Williamson County officials are working to restore its Emergency Communications non-emergency phone lines after they went down on Wednesday morning. 

EMA crews say the cause of the outage is still under investigation. 

Although the non-emergency lines are down, the 911 lines are still operational. 

As officials investigate the downed lines, please use the following phone number for non-emergency calls: (615) 786-0140

