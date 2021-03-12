Williamson County dispatcher assists in baby delivery

SPRING HILL, TN (WSMV) - A Williamson County emergency dispatcher had an exciting day at work when she helped a couple deliver a baby over the phone.
Dispatcher Taylor Kinney received a call from a man who said his pregnant wife had gone into labor at their home, Williamson County EMA said.
Kinney dispatched medics, police and fire to the couple's home and provided the husband with delivery instructions from the dispatch center guide cards.
First responders arrived and transported the family to the hospital.
"Throughout this call, Taylor remained calm and compassionate with the caller," Supervisor Tanya Harmon said. "You would never believe this was her first delivery."
Kinney received a commemorative stork pin for her service to the couple.
