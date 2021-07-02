WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The William County Sheriff's office is investigating thefts from mailboxes across the county. Mailboxes from Peytonsville, Bethesda, and Thompson's Station have all reported mail and packages being taken.
According to the Sheriff's office said many of these thefts have been occurring during the night while residents are asleep.
The Sheriff's Office is asking resident to take these steps to prevent theft from your mailbox:
The Sheriff's Office is asking anyone who has been a victim of mailbox theft to report it to law enforcement. Additionally, they are asking you to check any home security footage that you might have to help catch the thieves.
The suspect(s) car is believed to be 2-door white Dodge Stratus.
Law enforcement is asking anyone who recognizes the vehicle to call the WCSO at 615-790-5554.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.