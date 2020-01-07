WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Williamson County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who fled from investigators Monday morning.
The incident started at Leipers Fork Market on Old Hillsboro Road in Franklin when the suspect and his Ford F-150 with Florida tags sped away after he saw a Williamson County deputy.
A pursuit ensued for about 15 minutes and ended in Hickman County. The suspect was last seen on South Lick Creek and Warf Road around 7:40 a.m. Monday. He was initially wanted for questioning on a reckless driving complaint.
If you have any information that may aid investigators, you're asked to call the Williamson County Sheriff's Office at 615-790-5550 or send an anonymous tip by text message to 847411 using keyword TIPWCSO. You can also submit an anonymous tip online here or by contacting Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000 to be eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000.
