Marquece Cortex Crawford

According to a release from the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, 26-year-old Marquece Cortex Crawford from Franklin, TN, was originally charged with Aggravated Assault.

 WSCO

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) – Williamson County Crime Stoppers is offering a $500 reward for any information that leads to the arrest of a convicted felon wanted for violating his probation.

Police also said that Crawford is 5’5’’and weighs 165 lbs. If you have any information on Crawford’s whereabouts, please call Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 615-794-400

