WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) – The Williamson County Health Department and their COVID-19 testing site at 4215 Long Lane in Franklin will be closed for Veterans Day on Wednesday, November 11th.

Williamson County Veterans Day

Their free drive-through testing and mask distribution will resume on Thursday, November 12 at the Williamson County Agriculture Center Monday through Friday 8:30 A.M to 12:30 P.M.

For residents in Williamson County that would like to subscribe to developing information about COVID-19, you can text WCCOVID to 888-777.

