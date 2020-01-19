WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A Williamson County commissioner was arrested Friday night on domestic violence charges.
Fairview Police confirms Dwight Jones is facing charges of domestic assault and for interfering with a 911 call.
Jones was being housed in Williamson County Jail, but has since bonded out on $2,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.