Williamson County Map 2020

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TENN. (WSMV) - The Williamson County Health Department will be changing the hours and location of their COVID-19 testing beginning on March 22.

Testing will no longer be available at the Williamson County Agricultural Center starting on the 22nd.

Testing will now be offered by appointment only on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Franklin Clinic located at 1324 W Main Street from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Everlywell self-test kits will also be distributed at the Franklin Clinic on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM, and available upon request at the Fairview Clinic.

Vaccine appointments are not affected by this change and will continue to take place at the Williamson County Agricultural Center.

To make an appointment for testing, please call 615-794-1542.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Content Producer

Blake was born and raised in Central Ohio where he began working in TV broadcast in 2011 before moving into morning radio. Blake joined the WSMV team in October 2019. Any news stories and ideas can be sent directly to blake.summers@wsmv.com

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.