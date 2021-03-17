WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TENN. (WSMV) - The Williamson County Health Department will be changing the hours and location of their COVID-19 testing beginning on March 22.
Testing will no longer be available at the Williamson County Agricultural Center starting on the 22nd.
Testing will now be offered by appointment only on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Franklin Clinic located at 1324 W Main Street from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Everlywell self-test kits will also be distributed at the Franklin Clinic on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM, and available upon request at the Fairview Clinic.
Vaccine appointments are not affected by this change and will continue to take place at the Williamson County Agricultural Center.
To make an appointment for testing, please call 615-794-1542.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.