FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Wednesday night's rain brought substantial flooding to parts of Williamson County thanks to the Harpeth River breaching its banks. With more rain Thursday, water continues to rise. The big concern is people going around the road blocks, not seeing water at night and driving into it. "They put those signs up every time it floods," resident Willie Nelson said. "They just turn and go down there and look."
Nelson said he's lived on Old Natchez Trace right by the Harpeth River for 47 years which he says floods a couple times due to the river overflowing at least a couple times a year. "Most of the time you cross, you will see the water on the road," Nelson said.
Nelson lives right before the part of the road that is prone to flooding. Some of his neighbors yards were filled with water Wednesday. Williamson County EMA said there's been no reports of damage since many homes are built higher than the water comes up, but there have been reports of people driving into water and getting stuck. Between Tuesday and Wednesday, they have done three water rescues. "We have been able to walk individuals out of vehicles," Hannah Bleam with Williamson County EMA said. "If the water is any higher, that may be a lot more difficult so we are concerned about people who choose to drive through bodies of water."
Moran Road nearby was also underwater Wednesday, and crews blocked off Clovercroft at Wilson Pike also due to flooding. As rain picks up, Williamson County officials said they are prepared for more road closures and flooding. "It is going to get higher, especially down at Moran Road," Nelson said.
Williamson County EMA said if you have to go out, take a look at their road closures map.
