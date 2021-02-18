WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A road is closed as emergency crews respond to a barn collapse in Williamson County on Thursday.
Officials say the barn is located on South Berrys Chapel Road.
FFD is assisting @WCRescueSquad with a barn collapse on South Berry's Chapel Rd. that has trapped four horses. Two of the animals have been rescued. They are working to free the remaining two horses now. pic.twitter.com/PoSJHSBsZH— Franklin Fire Department, Franklin, TN (@FranklinFire) February 18, 2021
Four horses were reportedly inside the barn at the time of the collapse but are alive. We're told a veterinarian responded to sedate the horses so that responders could move the debris.
We're working to find out what caused the collapse.
