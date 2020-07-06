WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TENN. (WSMV) - Williamson County officials plan to announce a detailed plan Monday on whether the county will require face masks in public or not.
This plan comes following the executive order issued by Governor Bill Lee.
Officials with Williamson Co. told News4 they spent the weekend reviewing all their options after Governor Lee gave mayors in 89 counties – Williamson included – the authority to issue their own mask mandates.
Executive Order No. 54 says requiring or recommending wearing a face covering depends on the coronavirus in a particular community and that “local governments are therefore better positioned to make this decision based on the conditions in their communities.”
In Williamson Co. there are about 1,300 confirmed coronavirus cases. As officials prepare to make a decision, the county is still giving away free masks and providing testing at the Williamson County Ag Expo Park.
