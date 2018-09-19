On Wednesday, the Williamson County Animal Shelter picked up more than 50 animals who were able to escape from Hurricane Florence.
These pets are going to be available for adoption immediately. However, the shelter has set up a wish list of items they need to help the animals.
Anyone wishing to contribute to this wish list can drop items off directly at the shelter or they can buy from the Amazon wish list, which you can access here.
