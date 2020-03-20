FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) – The Williamson County Animal Center will be closed to walk-in visitors on Saturday, March 21 amid COVID-19 concerns.
The move was made in order to reduce the number of volunteers and staff in the building over the weekend. Anyone looking to adopt on Saturday, March 21 may only do so by making an appointment.
The animal center will reopen to the public on Monday, March 23 at 10 a.m. for regular adoption hours.
Adoptable animal can be viewed here.
