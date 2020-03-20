Duke dog WCAC

Duke (Photo: WCAC)

FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) – The Williamson County Animal Center will be closed to walk-in visitors on Saturday, March 21 amid COVID-19 concerns.

The move was made in order to reduce the number of volunteers and staff in the building over the weekend. Anyone looking to adopt on Saturday, March 21 may only do so by making an appointment.

The animal center will reopen to the public on Monday, March 23 at 10 a.m. for regular adoption hours.

Adoptable animal can be viewed here.  

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Locations

WSMV Digital Content Producer

A New York City native and a graduate of the Mizzou School of Journalism, Ethan joined the WSMV Digital Team in June 2019. Send him story ideas, food recommendations and sports topics to Ethan.Illers@wsmv.com and follow him on Twiiter @EthanIllers_TV!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.