FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) – Many businesses worldwide are joining in the protest against the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

A Wine and Spirits store in Williamson County has stopped selling all its Russian Vodkas.

Cool Springs Wine and Spirit pulled all its Russian Vodkas from the shelves on Saturday afternoon.

"Well, the decision was arguably symbolic because it's just a small piece of our business. But if there's anything we could do to show support to the people of Ukraine, and in any small way, it seemed like something that we could do," said Del Hickman, partner & ownership group at Cool Springs, Wine & Spirits.

The store's decision came just as some legislators on Tuesday called on Tennesseans and Governor Bill Lee to show solidarity with Ukraine and avoid Russian products & business.

"Essentially, we're standing with the people of Ukraine In solidarity and asking for the state to do everything possible, specially the governor, to look at boycotting any association with Russian companies and Russian entities," said Representative Jason Powell

At Cool Springs Wine & Spirits, managing partners say they don't have a lot of Russian Vodkas, but they wanted to make a statement of support and show disapproval for what Russia and Putin are doing.

"Russian Vodka is a very small part of our sales and lineup. But it was just something that we could do," said Hickman

And that small step is evident on the Vodka shelf at the wine and spirit store. The store's three brands and four Russian Vodka are gone.

"The craziness happening in the Ukraine, we decided that we would pull all of our Russian-made vodkas from our shelves and no longer sell them. It was a decision that we made, and we feel it was pretty easy," Hickman said.

Some of the store's customers agree with the move.

"I think it's a great idea. I don't think we can hurt them physically, but I think if we can hurt them economically for what they've done, we ought to try every measure available, and this is certainly one," said David Logan, Customer at Cool Springs Wine & Spirits.

And that economic pressure is part of the reason Representative Jason Powell wrote a letter to Governor Lee calling for the Governor and Tennessee businesses to say NO to Russian companies and products.

"We've asked Governor Bill Lee to please ask all businesses to refrain from selling or carrying any Russian products including Vodka and other goods or services. Making sure the state isn't doing business with any Russian backed companies and making sure our investment in the state isn't tied to any Russian backed companies," Powell said.

Stocks fall, oil tops $100 a barrel as Ukraine war rages Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has also put more pressure on agricultural commodity prices, which were also already getting pushed higher with rising inflation.

Along with at least 13 lawmakers, the lawmaker signed the letter to the Governor. And Powell said there's bipartisan support for the decision.

"We can hit Russia where it hurts, and that's in the pocketbook," Powell said. "A lot of this is symbolic, but it does have a tremendous impact on the Russian economy. And by by taking these actions. We can show that we stand with the Ukrainian people, and Russia needs to back off and remove themselves from Ukraine. And we will continue to do everything we can as a state to say we support the democracy that exists in Ukraine. We stand with Ukrainian people," he added.

"It's a small thing, but maybe we can help the Ukrainian people by putting the tiniest bit of pressure, the tiniest bit of pressure on the Russian government," Hickman said.

Cool Springs Wine & Spirits removed one symbol but is adding another.

"We will have it tomorrow, we have a new Ukraine vodka called Khor, and we will have it in the store tomorrow," said Hickman. "a buyer yesterday reached out to our distributors and said, is there any Ukrainian products that you have that we can bring into our store. That we did not have, and that is one, and we'll have it tomorrow," he added.

The store is encouraging other wine & spirits stores and hospitality businesses to take the same steps.