FAIRVIEW, TN (WSMV) – A Powerball player struck gold Wednesday, winning $50,000 with the Double Play feature.
In the Double Play drawing held after the Powerball drawing, Lottery officials said that a winner out of Williamson County matched four out of five balls and the Double Play Powerball to win $50,000.
For one-dollar, Double Play gives players a chance to win additional cash prizes up to $10 million with their Powerball numbers. Players play the same numbers in both the main Powerball drawing and the separate Double Play drawing. Powerball tickets that include a Double Play add-on are eligible to win prizes in both drawings.
The winning ticket was purchased at Jingo Market, located at 2431 Fairview Blvd. No additional information has been released because the prize is not officially claimed.
Officials said the current estimated Powerball jackpot is $172 million, and the next drawing is Saturday, Feb. 12th.
