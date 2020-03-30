FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) -- The Williamson County Animal Center will hold a series of Saturday clinics for residents to have their dogs, cats, and ferrets vaccinated against rabies.
It's a fatal illness for pets that are unprotected, and the protection is simple and inexpensive.
The clinics will be staffed by local veterinary employees, and are open to the public. Please keep your dogs leashed, and cats and ferrets in carriers.
For the health and safety of the public and staff, please exercise proper CDC guidelines and practice safe social distancing.
Vaccinations are $10 per pet over the entire schedule, and for an additional $15.00 each, you can have your pets microchipped as well at the Williamson County Animal Center.
Saturday, April 4
- College Grove Elementary 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
- Centennial High School 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Saturday, April 11
- Hillsboro Middle School 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
- Page Middle School 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Saturday, April 18
- Brentwood Middle School 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
- Independence High School 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Saturday, April 25
- Williamson Co. Animal Center* 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. *Microchips at this location only
For more information, to look for any schedule changes, or any other questions, visit their website here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.