FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - The Williamson County Health Department is transitioning to administering COVID-19 vaccines using a waitlist system, the department announced on Thursday.
In accordance with the Tennessee Department of Health, the Williamson County COVID Priority List was created. The list is currently available to those individuals who meet Tennessee’s COVID Vaccination Plan’s current phase in Williamson County: Phase 1a1, 1s1 and individuals 75 years of age or older. Only those who are in those phases or age group may register for the vaccination at this time.
Individuals will enter their information into the signup and will be placed on a Priority List for a vaccine appointment. As soon as vaccine becomes available, that person will receive appointment information through the Tennessee Department of Health. Click to place your name on the Priority List.
Those who are vaccinated in Williamson County could receive either the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. Individuals will receive information regarding which vaccine is currently being administered when they arrive for their scheduled appointment.
The Vaccination Appointments site will no longer accept sign-ups by individuals. People who already have appointments scheduled through Jan. 20 are still valid.
In other phases, individuals who are not eligible for any of the current phases should sign up for the Williamson County Vaccine Availability Alert System.
When additional phases or age groups become eligible, the Williamson County Emergency Management Agency will send an alert via test, phone call or email that defines what steps people should take to receive the vaccine.
People who are not able to register for the Priority List or Alert System online or who have questions should call the Williamson County Public Information Line for assistance at 615-595-4880 weekdays between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Updated information from the Health Department and Williamson County EMA can be found online.
