FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - A Williamson County man was arrested on Tuesday and charged with killing his father.
The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office said Maurice Anthony Blackmun, 33, was arrested in connection with the death of his father, Harlis Blackmun, 53.
EMS was called to the Lula Lane home they share on Sunday after Harlis Blackmun was found unresponsive by his son.
Maurice Blackmun is accused of violently beating his father, according to the sheriff’s office.
Maurice Blackman turned himself in at the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday morning without incident. Bond was set at $1.5 million. He will appear in General Sessions Court on Aug. 30.
