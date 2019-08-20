BRENTWOOD, TN (WSMV) - Williamson County first responders are going to battle on Wednesday for a good cause.
The annual Williamson County Battle of the Badges blood drive will be held at the Brentwood Library on Concord Road.
Competing in this year’s drive is Brentwood Fire and Rescue and Brentwood Police Department vs. the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.
The community donated nearly 275 pints of blood last year.
This year they hope to eclipse 300 pints.
“It we hit 300 tomorrow, that helps at least 900 patients in the Nashville region or the Middle Tennessee region that Red Cross supports,” said Brentwood Deputy Fire Chief David Windrow.
If you want to donate blood, go to the Brentwood Library on Wednesday anytime from noon-6 p.m. and Thursday from 6 a.m.-6 p.m.
