BRISTOL, TN. (WSMV) - Sullivan County Sheriff's Office Captain Andy Seabolt reports William McCloud was arrested and charged following an assault late Saturday night, according to NBC affiliate WCYB.
According to officials, a 37-year-old woman states that McCloud was in her residence on Saturday night for dinner when he began to assault her.
During this incident, a child was also struck.
McCloud was charged with domestic assault, child abuse and neglect and violation of an order protection.
Bond has been set at $50,000 and he remains in the Sullivan County Jail at this time.
McCloud was previously wanted as a person of interest in the Evelyn Boswell AMBER Alert earlier in 2020.
