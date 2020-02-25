William Barr to meet with Senate Republicans amid surveillance powers fight

Attorney General William Barr will meet behind closed doors with Republican senators Tuesday to discuss a set of expiring surveillance tools that have become a linchpin in the fight to reform the FBI after a scathing review of its work in the Russia investigation, according to a Justice Department official and a GOP senator.
The surveillance tools, three provisions of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, or FISA, that broaden the FBI's authority to wiretap certain targets and request key documents, are considered paramount by law enforcement leaders. But some Republicans close to the White House have sought to tie their renewal to a broader overhaul of the national security wiretap system even though they were not parts of the law that the FBI used to surveil former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page in the counterintelligence investigation into potential ties between then-candidate Donald Trump and Russia.
Sen. Roy Blunt, a Republican from Missouri, has told CNN that Barr would be in attendance.
Barr's meeting at a weekly GOP luncheon will mark one of the first headline confrontations over the issue as the administration and lawmakers dash to consider the provisions ahead of a March 15 deadline.
The attorney general's appearance also comes amid a crisis at the Justice Department over the sentencing of the President's friend Roger Stone that called into question Barr's independence from political pressure, and as the intelligence community reckons with its own controversy about Russia's continued meddling ahead of the 2020 presidential election.
Some Republicans have clamored for sweeping changes to the FISA program in the wake of the Justice Department inspector general report that criticized the FBI in a December for a series of mistakes and omissions made in the FISA surveillance requests for Page.
FBI Director Christopher Wray has said that he ordered more than 40 corrective actions at the bureau to address recommendations in the report, including changes to make the processes for seeking FISA warrants "more stringent and less susceptible to mistake or inaccuracy." At a hearing on Capitol Hill earlier this month, he was met with skepticism and outrage from conservatives who wanted more to be done, and Trump has continued to attack the law enforcement agency for the investigation.
In a letter sent last week to the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, Reps. Doug Collins and Devin Nunes, the top Republicans on the Judiciary and Intelligence Committees, warned that if the "historic abuses" were not considered in the renewal of the expiring authorities it could undermine the public's trust in the FBI.
"While we are encouraged to hear you are not generally interested in terminating important counter-terrorism authorities set to expire March 15, 2020, we are at a loss in understanding the apartment lack of any recognition of the FISA abuse which occurred over the last three years," Collins and Nunes wrote. "It is critical we do not miss this opportunity to amend the law so no future president or presidential campaign must endure similar misuse of surveillance powers."
The House Judiciary Committee is scheduled to review legislation on Wednesday that would extend the authorization of some of the provisions while also expanding the role of an outside attorney to challenge the government's claims in certain cases.
The legislation, put forward by Democrats, was crafted in consultation with the Justice Department and Republicans, but it's unclear if conservatives will support the bill as written given the White House's particular interest in reform, according to a committee aide.
At the hearing this month with Wray, GOP Rep. Jim Jordan, a close ally of the President's who is expected to take over the minority leadership of the House Judiciary Committee, floated more far-reaching changes to the way the FBI gets warrants to wiretap targets under FISA, including inserting outside counsel into every case involving an American citizen and making transcripts of the proceedings available to lawmakers on the intelligence committees.
Wray expressed skepticism to both proposals, and argued that most of the requests the FBI made to the surveillance court were not controversial.
"The vast majority of the FISAs we do, both the initial applications and the renewals, are the kinds of applications that I am quite confident -- we don't know each other, but you wouldn't lose any sleep over, and we wouldn't want to grind to a halt," Wray told Jordan.
Barr, too, has said some changes to the FISA system are necessary but vowed to defend the overall power, calling it in December a "critical tool" that is "essential to protect the security of the United States."
This story has been updated to include additional background information.
CNN's Jeremy Herb contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.