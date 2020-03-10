NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Right now, there are no plans to close Metro schools for coronavirus. However, Interim Director Dr. Adrienne Battle says the school system is in close communication with the Metro Health Department and they’re closely monitoring the situation.
“We’ll be in collaboration with them if there’s ever a need to close schools. They will work closely with us regarding the recommendation, the timeline, the time frame, if that is a decision we need to make as a school district,” says Dr. Battle.
Last week, schools were closed because of cleanup from the tornado. Battle says during that time, they asked for additional sanitizing in the school.
“We were out for four days last week and so while we were out we asked them to go ahead and make sure that we were touching the most neediest areas of our school building where germs typically exist.”
The school system says those areas can include door handles, touch pads, and other electronics. They also say cleanliness is being worked into lesson plans so students know they should be washing their hands and covering their cough.
MNPS is also reminding parents to keep their kids home if they have symptoms.
Dr. Battle says CDC approved cleaning solutions are being used at the school which include Virex and Oxiver.
The school is looking at virtual learning as an option if individual schools were required to close but they say it would not likely be a viable option if the entire district were to close.
So far, the school system says no parent, child, or employee of MNPS has tested positive.
