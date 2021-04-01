NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Wildhorse Saloon on 2nd Avenue is finally reopening its doors this weekend after it sustained damage from the Christmas Day bombing.
Workers at the business say the explosion blew out its windows and damaged all of their video boards. Fortunately, the restaurant was closed the day of the bombing due to holiday hours.
The Wildhorse Saloon opened in 1994 and helped downtown Nashville revitalize the area to what it is today.
