NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – As more businesses reopen on 2nd Avenue, it’s a major step forward for the historic street after a bombing devastated the area.
Wildhorse Saloon is the latest business to open their doors again following the Christmas Day bombing.
Socially distanced line dancing is now part of the experience there. The business has been around since 1994 and plenty has changed since then.
"As a long time Nashvillian, I have great memories from the Wildhorse Saloon and from so many other businesses on this street,” Janet Kurtz who lives downtown said.
Kurtz lives right by where a bomb went off on 2nd and Commerce on Christmas morning. The explosion blew her windows in, but the glass didn't break.
It wouldn't be until weeks later she would get an up-close look at the devastation.
"You see it and you feel that emotion and it's heartbreaking, but just as quickly, you turn to what do I need to do to fix this?,” Kurtz said.
Kurtz is part of an effort called 2nd Ave Strong. The initiative's goal is to restore and preserve the historic street.
Signs of recovery are starting to happen. It's the first time the Wildhorse Saloon has been open in 2021 and it started with a line out the door.
“It's really exciting,” Brian Schafer, General Manager for the Wildhorse Saloon said.
The business had some windows blown out the day of the bombing, but no one was there.
Schafer said the reopening comes with some changes like socially distanced seating and virtual menus.
"I think it's a great sign for the city of Nashville. Specifically, I think it's great for 2nd Avenue,” Schafer said.
It’s a signal that hope and optimism lives on the street.
For Kurtz, she said it's been refreshing to see people coming back to an area where she created memories.
"It's very important to not just the history of Nashville, but also to the future of Nashville to bring this neighborhood back to and make it better than it was before,” Kurtz said.
