CHARLOTTE, TN (WSMV) - Day 3 of the trial for Steven Wiggins is underway in Charlotte, TN. Wiggins is accused of capital murder in the killing of Dickson County Sheriff's Deputy Daniel Baker in 2018.

In Wednesday's proceedings, the jury watched the body camera footage from the incident. However, in the viewing of the video, the jury heard things discussed they were not supposed to hear. There was a suggestion in the video that Wiggins was selling drugs.

The judge retreated to his chambers to determine whether a mistrial was warranted or not. Ultimately, the judge came back and said there was no need for a mistrial.

Jurors got to see the final moments leading up to the shooting of Sgt. Daniel Baker. One of the witnesses the prosecution called today was a TBI Special Agent who helped walk the jury through the troubling body cam footage. “Sgt. Baker would have been laying on his back and the camera is pointing to the sky, and then you hear subsequently two more shots, and then just a few minutes later, three final shots,” TBI Agent Nathan Neese told the court.

A big question the jury will have to answer is whether or not Wiggins' actions were premeditated.