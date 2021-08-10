CHARLOTTE, TN (WSMV) - The defense for Steven Wiggins continued its plea for mercy Tuesday, trying to mount a case that'll convince the jury to spare the convicted killer's life.

For the past two days, the court has heard from several doctors who discussed Wiggins' brain deficits that include frontal lobe brain damage. Wiggins' lawyers contest the damage likely led to irritability or impulsivity.

"Could that cause him to react in an extreme way that was a poor decision?" Defense attorney Luke Evans asked neuroscientist Dr. Andrew Newberg.

Newberg responded, "Yes, I would think so."

Prosecutors maintain though, the results of the studies of Wiggins' brain, which were done two years after the 2018 murder of Dickson County police officer Daniel Baker, did not impact Wiggins' life and decisions to the extent the defense claims.

The state instead contends, Wiggins, despite his brain damage, got his GED and held a steady plumbing job - able to learn, think and act rationally.

The defense called Wiggins' employer and friend, Peter Schaffer to the stand, who told the jury Wiggins was a hard worker who even saved his life one day.

"He was always jovial, he kept the mood up for the guys and everything," Schaffer testified. "He worked hard and he played around with everybody and made sure his stuff was getting done and kind of challenged other guys to better themselves."

During Tuesday's phase of the sentencing hearing, the court also heard testimony about a history of abuse and mental illness that inflicted several members of Wiggins' extended family in past decades. Some the court heard, were sexually abused by Wiggins' father.