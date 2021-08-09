CHARLOTTE, Tn. (WSMV) - The defense for Steven Wiggins began making its case Monday to try and prove the convicted killer should have his life spared. The jury listened to hours of testimony about Wiggins' brain damage and troubled upbringing four days after finding him guilty of premediated murder in the 'execution-style' killing of Dickson County police officer Daniel Baker.

Steven Wiggins found guilty on all counts in murder of Dickson County deputy A jury is now deliberating in the capital murder trial of Steven Wiggins, accused of shooting and killing Dickson County Sheriff’s deputy Sgt. Daniel Baker in 2018.

His lawyers claim Wiggins was abused for years by his own father. The jury will decide between life in prison without parole or the death sentence.

"This decision you're going to be making in this phase of the preceding is a moral decision," defense attorney David Hopkins told the jury. "You have to decide whether that mitigating evidence is going to be sufficient or appropriate to grant mercy, not because Steven Wiggins deserves it."

Wiggins' defense called doctors to testify who've evaluated him in the past. One of them specifically talked about Wiggins' brain, saying there's no question he has brain damage that leads to impulsive behavior.

"What you hear about Steven's life, what you hear about his experiences, you find in your heart that mercy should be extended to him," Hopkins told the jury in his opening argument.

Wiggins was convicted last week of shooting and killing Sgt. Baker during a traffic stop in May 2018, before loading Baker's body into his patrol car and setting it on fire.

The 12-member jury must be unanimous if they decide to sentence Wiggins to death.