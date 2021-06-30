NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A grieving wife is pleading for answers in her husband's murder. 60-year-old James Springer was found dead on the side of the road in February. So far, no one has been arrested.

Springer’s wife, Annice, called News4 to keep her husband’s story out there. She spoke about James on Wednesday.

Almost five months ago, he went to Subway on West Trinity Lane. Annice said it was to get his sister something to eat. “We kissed and he said I’ll be back and I was like okay. Be careful,” Springer said.

She was fully expecting him to come home. When that didn't happen, she reported him missing.

The next morning, someone found James shot to death. They discovered him on the side of West Hamilton Road near Drakes Branch Road more than five miles from the restaurant. Police also found his blue Nissan Rogue burned in an alley in North Nashville.

“You just don't take nobody's life and nobody knows what's going on. We want to know. We need to know. I need to know who did this and I need to know why,” Springer said.

Annice is now a voice for her husband. She said it's important to keep his story out there until someone is arrested.

“I believe and we hope that somebody will say 'ok, I’ve been holding onto this long enough, I can speak up,” Springer said.

The death of James not only impacted his family, but the community. He was known as someone who loved people and his church. “People are hurting still today because he was just that kind of man. Just a nice guy. A good guy,” Springer said.

Prayer, friends, and her children by her side are what's helping Annice get through each day.

“Just whatever we can do to help each other and encourage each other because it's hard for them. It's hard for all of us,” Springer said.

News4 checked in with MNPD on Wednesday. They said the investigation remains active and no one has been ruled out in this case.