A historic settlement has just been reached for the victims of the 2017 Las Vegas shootings. MGM has agreed to pay up to $800 million to victims. This comes after some claimed MGM was negligent by how the shooter was able to stockpile weapons at the Mandalay Bay Hotel.
Even though it's been two years, green ribbons still hang all over Big Sandy. They're there in honor of a man born and raised there, Sonny Melton.
"It makes me very proud of the man Sonny was and the impact he has on his community," said Sonny's wife, Heather Melton.
At the nearby Henry County Medical Center, Sonny was an assistant in the operating room to surgeon Heather.
Two years ago, Sonny and Heather were at a music festival in Las Vegas when a man began shooting into the crowd. Sonny grabbed Heather and started running. He was shot and killed while saving Heather's life.
"It's not just heartbreak for me," said Heather. "It's heartbreak for a whole town."
"The settlement, while I think is a good thing, doesn't feel good," Heather continued. "You have a wound you keep reopening. When you go through something like this, and you lose somebody you love, there is no closure. Nothing's ever going to give you closure. That's just a word that gets tossed around, and it is a new chapter in a book none of us wanted to be in. There's no amount of money that can make it right. They failed us. They failed to protect us. The fact they're acknowledging that probably means more to me than the financial part."
Heather hopes the settlement will work twofold; help victims with medical bills and change security measures at hotels.
Today Heather's focus is on a foundation in Sonny's name that raises money to place locks on doors of local schools in the event of an active shooter.
"I had to use that foundation to help protect our children," she said. "That's something Sonny would really like."
"That's probably your biggest fear is that everyone else will just forget, but I don't think Big Sandy will ever forget Sonny Melton."
