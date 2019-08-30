NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A widow is speaking out after filing a lawsuit against Nashville's housing authority.
It was August 27th 2018 when Tia Fitzpatrick-Young's husband, Glen Young Jr. was killed at Edgehill Apartments. Mrs. Young strongly believes MDHA failed to protect her husband of 26 years and the other residents at Edgehill Apartments.
Mr. Young was visiting his sister who he often cared for because she has medical needs.
“He would go up there and run errands for her and do different things for her”, said Fitzpatrick-Young.
He was struck by a stray bullet in the doorway after what police say was a fight over an illegal dice game.
The lawsuit claims MDHA was aware of the high crime rate last year. Mrs. Young believes they should have done more to combat it.
“More security should have been given, a fencing could have been put in place, just to have the cameras working may have prevented something from happening,” said Fitzpatrick-Young.
She’s trying to be an advocate for residents who live there.
“I am trying to take a stance for the residents, visitors, so there won’t be another fatality like Glen’s.”
In the lawsuit, it said metro police reported 106 crimes in and around the housing project during the last six months.
We reached out to MDHA who referred us back to the comment they gave earlier this week:
"The safety of our residents and guests have been and always will be a paramount concern. Because this is pending litigation, we do not have any further comment at this time."
