DICKSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The widow of murdered Sergeant Daniel Baker is asking everyone to 'pay it forward' in a way to remember and celebrate Baker on his 33rd birthday.
In a Facebook Live video posted this morning, Lisa Baker proclaimed today as "Baker Policy Day."
"It means pay it forward anyway that you can, from something as small as a hug to buying someone a meal," said Baker.
Baker spoke about her husband's generosity which helped inspire the initiative.
"Daniel was one that would give you his last $5 if he had it to give and he thought someone else needed it more than he did," said Baker.
Baker hopes today spreads joy, and shows people that there is still love in the world.
"We're going to continue this each year, make today as big as we can and maybe next year it will be even bigger," said Baker.
Baker started the day by paying for people's meals in the drive-thru at a local Dunkin' and McDonalds. She also paid for people to receive free biscuits at Tice's Springs Market. She is encouraging those to continue the initiative at each location when her initial money runs out.
"Happy Birthday Daniel, we miss you, we love you, so many people want to honor you. So have a great day today everyone, and spread some love," said Baker.
Steven Wiggins and Erika Castro-Miles are accused in the murder of Sgt. Baker back in May 2018.
