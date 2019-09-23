NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The 102-year-old widow of Hillsboro High School gymnasium namesake got to tour recent expansions made to the school.
Ruth Hussey, the widow of former Coach Ed Hussey, toured the expansion project on Monday.
Ed Hussey coached at Hillsboro High and the school named the gymnasium after him.
She said she didn’t realize how much the school had grown since he coached there.
“This tour has really enlightened me on Hillsboro High School,” said Ruth Hussey. “It was so small when my husband coached here and now to see this enormous place, it’s wonderful.”
She hopes the gymnasium keeps its name when the expansions are complete. She plans on touring the school again when the construction is complete. It’s not expected to be finished for another two years.
