NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - After hail and high winds made their way eastward through Metro, residents across Nashville are reporting trees uprooted, fallen power lines, and home damage.
The Nashville Electric Service at one point reported over 15,000 residents were without power to their homes.
With tornado watches in effect for many Middle Tennessee counties and tornado watches for others, more damage could happen as a result of the severe weather.
The News4 team has had reporters on location surrounding the Metro area and recorded some of the damage done.
Send us photos or videos of damages done by the storm on the News4 app.
