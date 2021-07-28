NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Women's health screenings are paramount for early cancer detection. Wednesday morning an Ascension St. Thomas Rutherford nurse spoke to News 4’ s Danielle Jackson about how women tend to put these types of checks off and how they are crucial to your overall health.
Giyonna Cummings is a nurse and works on the orthopedic oncology floor. Over Zoom, she had no idea who was about to appear. During the camera interview moments later, Shannon Miller, a gold medalist gymnast, and decorated gymnast, appeared onscreen. A big surprise for Cummings especially since she’s always looked up to Miller as a professional gymnast since the ’90s.
“Yes you're from the magnificent seven,” exclaimed Cummings.
“It's so nice to meet you. What you do is amazing,” said Shannon Miller.
Giyonna, also known as "Gigi", started her gymnastics journey at a very young age. She still carries her passion for the sport teaching classes to children two to three times a week. But when she's not in gymnastics mode
She's a nurse caring for cancer patients at Ascension St. Thomas Rutherford.
“Early screenings save lives,” said Cummings.
Taking care of your health through annual screenings and check-ups is paramount for women.
“Even if you're not in child-bearing age to just to get an annual OBGYN checkup so you know your pap smear, and they're doing earlier and earlier, mammograms, and things like that, that's really important,” said Cumming.
Shannon Miller was diagnosed with ovarian cancer after an exam. Through her experience, she urges women to put their health at the forefront.
I had actually called up to cancel it, thought better of it, felt the guilt, and decided to go in. And I went in that morning and that was the day they found a mass on her left ovary,” said.
Miller’s cancer was in the very early stages when doctors diagnosed her. She’s a huge advocate for women’s health and making sure they keep their wellness at the forefront of their lives.
“One of the reasons I'm so much of an advocate for women's health and wellness is because after Olympic training and after I retired I really didn't know how to take care of my own health as a non-athlete,” said Miller.
“I think as women we just have to take that time to take care of ourselves more so than we've done in the past because it does make a big difference or it does make a big difference,” said Cummings.
