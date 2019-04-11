For anyone new to middle Tennessee, we apologize for the terrible allergies and how miserable you're probably feeling right now. We have an allergy season that lasts from February until November!
We are in a part of the state, known as "the allergy bowl."
By now folks are probably noticing more cars in the parking lots starting to turn a light shade of green. If you're hoping for a break from allergies and pollen we've got some bad news for ya...
“I think we've officially hit pollen-geddon season,” said Dr. Mike Norvell with the Allergy, Asthma & Sinus Center.
Are you suffering or do you suffer from allergies this time of year?
He says the Midstate sits below the Cumberland Plateau, which allows pollen and other allergen to settle in our region. Hence why we're called the allergy bowl.
“Even when the wind picks up, a storm blows through, it's still sitting in here,” Norvell explains. “So, it's not the winds whisking across the plains - clearing us all out. We have to deal with this during the season.”
Right now, Norvell is seeing a huge influx of patients.
“There's no way to really escape what's outside, except to go inside and shut all the doors, shut all the windows, and isolate yourself,” Norvell said.
Folks can find over-the-counter relief.
However…
“Right now, these pollen levels with the trees are so high, they're really just exceeding the level that these medications are able to provide when it comes to relief,” Norvell explains.
A lot of folks are going the route of allergy shots if over the counter meds just aren't cutting it. Allergy shots provide more long-term relief instead of finding that temporary fix.
The Allergy, Asthma & Sinus Center says proactively taking medicines to get ahead of the allergy season doesn't help.
The rain will provide some temporary relief from the pollen. But, when we see a lot of rain, the mold counts go up. So, we're trading in one allergen for the next.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.