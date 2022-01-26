NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – In 2022, the winter weather in Nashville has been more consistently severe than before.
As if snow and cold weren’t enough, winter also marks static electricity season for much of the United States. But have you ever wondered why we receive more static shocks in the winter than the summer?
Our 4WARN Meteorologist Stefano DiPietro did some research and found some interesting facts about what causes this surge in static shocks.
It all starts with an excess build-up of electrons in our bodies from something as simple as running our feet along the carpet. That buildup of electrons has to find a way out and it does so by flowing out of our bodies when we touch a doorknob, car handle, or even another person. This is when we receive a static shock.
Static shocks occur more in winter due to the air being colder and being much drier than summer so that means higher static electricity. When we bring cold air inside and warm it up that will lower the relative humidity in the room. This makes the air drier as well as making us more open to static shocks around the house.
Stefano said the bottom line is that the less moisture in the atmosphere, the better chance we have for a static shock. In the summer, we see less shocks because the moisture in the air allows the excess charge to move away from our bodies.
If you are looking to reduce the number of shocks you experience in winter, humidifiers or plants raise the humidity in the room and could be a good way to reduce dry air. You can also moisturize your skin or wear 100% cotton clothing to reduce effects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.