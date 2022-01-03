NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - 4WARN Meteorologist Stefano DiPietro explained why the snow stuck to the grass faster than the roads during this first round of weather.

The National Weather Service reported snowfall totals of up to 9 inches blanketed portions of Middle Tennessee on Sunday.

However, snow accumulated on grassy surfaces first and then onto the pavement a little bit later on in the evening and overnight. DiPietro explained that scenario temperature sitting above that freezing mark. But then, throughout the evening, the temperature dropped. The snow continued to come down, but then the change of temperatures.

A non-paved surface versus the pavement that has asphalt on that, the reason being that the pavement retains heat well compared to a non-paved surface, so we get a slower temperature drop on the paved surface.

That's why we get that slower snow accumulation versus a non-paved surface, we get a quicker temperature drop, and that snow was much faster to accumulate, so that's why we see the snow accumulate on grassy areas first, and then the pavement a little bit later on.

Sometimes if you are out and about driving. If you're on the paved surface, it'll be clear, but it can get snow-covered first as soon as you get to an overpass or bridge. The reason is that as that temperature drops, the bridge temperature is going to follow very closely to that air temperature is because bridges are exposed to that cold air from both above and below, so because of that exposure to the cold air, you can see the temperature follows along nicely. Still, the row temperature lagged behind a bit of bit.

Once again, because that heat is retained in the asphalt, so that's why we see snow accumulate on grassy areas, first bridges, and overpasses, second and then on our local roadways.