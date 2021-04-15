NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - For students on their way into seventh grade, doctors recommend they get their seventh-grade booster shots soon, so they are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine when it’s approved for ages 12 to 15. Right now, the FDA has still not approved the vaccine for that age group.
Currently, a student in Tennessee going into seventh grade is required to get two doses of Varicella and one dose of Tdap (Tetanus-diphtheria-pertussis). But doctors say if the COVID-19 vaccine is approved, it could interfere with the other required vaccinations.
“I just think I would rather have him be protected than not,” says Catherine Plato, a mom of a 13 and 15-year-old who values vaccinations. “We are all current on vaccinations.”
“The time is now,” says Dr. Joanna Shawkaikai, Associate Medical Director of Communicable Disease Control. “We know that a lot of physician offices have openings.”
Dr. Shawkaikai says the recommendation is for booster shots, like Varicella and Tdap vaccines, be given 14 days before or after the COVID-19 vaccine out of caution.
“There’s not enough data to give vaccines simultaneously with a COVID-19 vaccine,” explains Dr. Shawkaikai.
Doctors anticipate the COVID-19 vaccine will be approved for the 12 to 15 age group before the fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.