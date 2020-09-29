NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Parents of metro students who may be concerned about their child riding a school bus during a pandemic can look no further than city bus data to find encouragement.
News4 Investigates confirmed that out of the 32 WeGo Public Transit employees who tested positive for COVID-19, 28 were bus drivers.
But the transit system’s own contact tracing, along with contact tracing from the health department, reveal no single case of transmission between driver and passenger and vice versa.
“Public health would let us know through their contact tracing efforts that they’ve been able to make a link between the two – and so far nothings been able to be identified,” said Amanda Clelland, spokeswoman for WeGo Public Transit.
Clelland said their data shows none of the drivers contracted the virus through their bus service and likely got sick from family or friends.
Dr. James Hildreth, a member of the metro coronavirus task force, said as long as both drivers and passengers wear masks, even a somewhat contained environment like a bus can still be safe.
WeGo Transit requires that all bus drivers and passengers wear masks.
“If the passenger and the driver are doing what they need to do, that should lower the risk considerably,” Hildreth said.
Clelland said all of the 28 infected bus drivers have recovered and are back to work.
