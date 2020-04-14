NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Tennessee’s Department of Health posted on social media that people with diabetes may be at higher risk for more serious complications from COVID-19.
They specifically reference those who struggle with managing their blood sugar.
The post links to a section of the CDC’s website talking about who is at high risk.
“A large number of patients who get this virus have diabetes and then having that diabetes triples or even more quadruples their risk of dying with this virus,” Dr. Walter Clair, Executive Medical Director of Vanderbilt’s Heart and Vascular Institute said.
